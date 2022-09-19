George Gale Ferrell was born on December 14, 1935 in Miles City, Montana to George W. and Jessie B. Ferrell. He passed away on September 17. He graduated from Miles City High School in 1954 and began farming near Joliet MT. He was a staff sergeant in the National Guard and began a lengthy career working for the Burlington Northern railroad.

He married Marsha Malek on August 16,1957. George and Marsha raised their three sons Derek, Scott,and Kevin in Silesia, MT until moving to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1970 due to a transfer by the railroad.George and Marsha had been married almost 40 years when she passed away in 1997. George reconnected with a family friend, Shirley Lich, and moved to Billings, MT. They spent more than 20 years together enjoying family events in Montana and Nebraska, traveling in his motor home, and sometimes wintering in Arizona.

In his spare time, George enjoyed history and learning about the world, especially the Lewis and Clark expedition and ancient Egypt. He shared his artistic talent by painting on feathers and writing poems to accompany his artwork. He enjoyed family history and carved walking sticks for his family members. He enjoyed fishing with sons, Cameron (Grandson) and Mark (Friend) and friends of the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie, wife Marsha, and companion Shirley Lich; grandchildren Lacy (Jesse), Amanda, Abby (Billy), Cole, Grant and Garrett, and great-grandchildren Ashton, Kemp, River and Crew. Extended family Tim (Bonnie) Lich, Shelley Lich, Edward Lich, Lisa Lich Schlepp, and Cameron Murfitt.

In lieu of flowers, George's family requests donations be sent to: Alzheimer's Association - Montana Chapter, 3010 11 Ave. N., Billings, MT 59101.

Viewing will take place at Smith West Funeral Home in Billings September 21 from 4-6 p.m.