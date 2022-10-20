George H. Nelson passed away on Sunday, October 16, at his home in Dillon. He led a long, loving, and accomplished life of 85 years. He is survived by his brother, Robert; his wife, Ellen; and their cherished children and grandchildren. Friends of the family are invited to celebrate George's life at a memorial at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Dillon. In lieu of flowers, the family will welcome contributions for a memorial fund, which will be gifted to Western in George's honor.