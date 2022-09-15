 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Hall

  • 0
BILLINGS — George Hall, 86, of Billings, passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022, at home.

A gathering will be held at his home from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Condolences can be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

