George Henry Lamb

George is one of the few people you can say spent about 90 years of his life working. In his early years, he worked for the railroad, did construction at Cole and worked at the Glasgow Air Force Base. Shortly after marrying his bride, Stella Rice of Big Sandy, he was drafted into the Army and left for WWII and then Korea.

Upon his return, Stella and George built their life on their farm outside of Saco, along the Milk River, with the addition of their three children; Ric, Sue, and Bruce. George worked for the Saco Dehy and remained there for 26 years as the plant operator/manager. In 1985, George, Stella and their son, Ric, purchased what is now R & G Quality Feeds in Malta. He worked 6 days a week, putting in 10 hours a day, and then he would head home to do farm work and spend time with his family. In 2012, George and Stella leased out their farm and moved to Malta. He continued to work six days a week until this past Dec. George took great pride in the operation that he built up with his son Ric, with whom he worked side by side with for 50 years. George had no quit in him and through every health battle, he remained determined to get back to work at the plant and to his wife.