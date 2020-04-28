George Howard Selover, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Billings.
George was born on April 9, 1929, in Minneapolis. He was forever grateful for the opportunity to attend and graduate from The Blake School and Princeton University. In Minneapolis, he met the love of his life, Patty Whitaker. In 1955, George and Patty moved to Billings to manage Whitaker Buick, which later became Selover Buick and to raise their family. They quickly became involved in and easily grew to love the community.
George felt extremely fortunate to live in Billings. As a result, he felt a strong desire to give back to the community while becoming very active in many organizations. He cared deeply about the youth in Billings evidenced by his long tenure as a member and chairman of the school board and chairman of the board of Rocky Mountain College to name a few. George and Patty loved working and relaxing at their cabin in Red Lodge where many wonderful memories were made with family and friends.
George is survived by his three daughters, Sally Brucker (Ben), Mary Underriner (Bill) and Lucy Walton (Gary). He became known as Poppie as his life was blessed and enriched with nine grandchildren, Anne Flowers (Jordan), Scott Brucker (Mackenzie), Stephen Brucker (Lisa), Blake Underriner, Kyle Underriner, Craig Walton (Stephanie), Brandon Walton (Amanda), Whitney Walton, Taylor Cochrane (Eddie); and nine great-grandchildren, Braden, Carson and Blakely Flowers, Peyton and Brooke Brucker, Sadie, Calvin, Graham and Whitaker Brucker.
A celebration of George's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
