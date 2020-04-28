× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Howard Selover, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Billings.

George was born on April 9, 1929, in Minneapolis. He was forever grateful for the opportunity to attend and graduate from The Blake School and Princeton University. In Minneapolis, he met the love of his life, Patty Whitaker. In 1955, George and Patty moved to Billings to manage Whitaker Buick, which later became Selover Buick and to raise their family. They quickly became involved in and easily grew to love the community.

George felt extremely fortunate to live in Billings. As a result, he felt a strong desire to give back to the community while becoming very active in many organizations. He cared deeply about the youth in Billings evidenced by his long tenure as a member and chairman of the school board and chairman of the board of Rocky Mountain College to name a few. George and Patty loved working and relaxing at their cabin in Red Lodge where many wonderful memories were made with family and friends.