George John Pappas Jr. passed away March 30 in Hardin, Montana. George was born on April 5, 1955 in Sheridan, Wyoming.
George was a resident of Hardin, MT for many years where he had a mechanic business.
He attended schools in Gillette and Sheridan, WY.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Williams Gillette, WY; step father, Bob Williams Gillette, WY; step mother, Karen V. Pappas Billings, brother Peter Pappas and nephew James McCartney.
He is survived by his father George Pappas Sr. of Billings; brother Nicholas Pappas of Billings, brother Ted Pappas (Dianna) of Sommerville, TN; brother Nate Williams (Kim) Plumas Lake, CA; sisters Demitria Elliott (Dennis) of Star Valley, AZ and Joan Pappas Star Valley, AZ.
Services will be held Thursday April 6, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, Montana.
George will be laid to rest at Mountview Cemetery in Billings, Montana.
