George "Lew" Rogers

Friday, Nov. 23, God called this fisherman home. Lew was born in Billings, January 25, 1939. He loved God and his family. Lew was grateful for his time in the Air Force, lifelong friends he met through coaching in Montana, accounting at Summers McNea and being a financial controller in Las Vegas.
Lew is survived by his wife Shirley, son, Shane and daughter, Kris Maxwell.
No services at this time.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.