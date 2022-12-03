 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George "Lew" Rogers

Friday, Nov. 23, God called this fisherman home. Lew was born in Billings, January 25, 1939. He loved God and his family. Lew was grateful for his time in the Air Force, lifelong friends he met through coaching in Montana, accounting at Summers McNea and being a financial controller in Las Vegas.

Lew is survived by his wife Shirley, son, Shane and daughter, Kris Maxwell.

No services at this time.

