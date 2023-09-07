BILLINGS—George M. Letz, Jr. (known as Butch) suddenly passed away on August 5, 2023 in Billings Mt.
Butch was born on December 13, 1957 in Great Falls Mt.
He will be missed by his son, Levi Letz. His siblings, Greg (Nick) Letz, sisters, Georgie Letz Funderburk, Gayle Letz and Jennifer LaVe Craig. He has several nieces and nephews as well. Cremation has taken place.
A celebration of life is to be held 9/16/23 at Shooters sports bar from 3 to 6 pm.
Dahl Funeral Home (406) 248-8807.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.