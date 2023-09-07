BILLINGS—George M. Letz, Jr. (known as Butch) suddenly passed away on August 5, 2023 in Billings Mt.

Butch was born on December 13, 1957 in Great Falls Mt.

He will be missed by his son, Levi Letz. His siblings, Greg (Nick) Letz, sisters, Georgie Letz Funderburk, Gayle Letz and Jennifer LaVe Craig. He has several nieces and nephews as well. Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life is to be held 9/16/23 at Shooters sports bar from 3 to 6 pm.

Dahl Funeral Home (406) 248-8807.