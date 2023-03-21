George O. "Corky" Apple Jr., 99, passed away Sunday, March 19. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home, Friday, March 24, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, March 25, 1 p.m. Corky's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
