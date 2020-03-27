George Rowton passed away March 25, 2020. He was born May 26, 1946, to Hazel (Coon) and Kent Rowton in Jordan, Montana. He moved to Billings as a young child and graduated from Billings Senior High School. He spent summers and weekends at his maternal grandparents' ranch on Sarpy Creek near Hysham. He attended Montana State University.

George enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years traveling the world working on radar transmission electronics. After his tour of duty, he continued with the Air Force as a private contractor until 1971 when he started his career at Billings Exxon Refinery. He continued with Exxon until 2004 when he retired as a shift superintendent. After retirement he did what he loved most, working hard, remodeling and building. He was an accomplished carpenter, electrician, plumber, engineer, auto mechanic and volunteer. His most energetic volunteer project was in Fort Smith where he was instrumental in developing a clean, dependable water supply to the community. In 2014, he was able to move into his last big project: the home he designed and built in Fort Smith.