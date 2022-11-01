George Snider, Lincoln, ND passed away on October 26. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Amanda and her husband Lee along with their kids Annalyse, Kamdyn, Jackson and Carson.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, November 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Ascension. Visitation will be on Sunday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home.
Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to view the full obituary.
