George Spears, 76, surrounded by his wife, daughter Cory, and son Shane, went to be with the Lord on December 8, after a brief illness. George was born on June 1, 1946, in San Jose, Calif., the son of Mabel (Gifford) Fulton and Johnny Spears.

The family moved several times before settling in Cowley, Wyo., where George spent his formative years. Like many post-WWII families, George's made do with very little and from a young age he was expected to labor alongside his cousins on the family ranch. This experience taught George the value of hard work and integrity.

After eighth grade George moved to Billings to attend high school, graduating from Billings Senior High in 1964. George proved to be a gifted athlete, winning Montana State Wrestling Championships and was named Outstanding State Champion Wrestler his senior year.

During his senior year a friend introduced George to Susan King, a beautiful and classy sophomore. George often said, 'I don't know why she agreed to date me!' And Susan would reply, 'because I always knew we were meant to be together.'

George and Susan were married in Cheyenne, Wyo., on September 10, 1965, and their first son, George, was born the following year.

In 1966 the couple moved back to Billings where George worked several jobs prior to going to work for King Transfer & Storage, purchasing the business in 1980. During this time their family grew to include son Shane, son Kelly, and daughter Cory.

George and Susan became active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and in 1972 were sealed for time and all eternity in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. This was the beginning of a spiritual journey that would unfold and grow throughout their lives.

George had a special affinity for church youth – coaching basketball, teaching Sunday School and Seminary. Together, the couple served in the Church Education Program. In 1976, George was called to serve as Bishop for the Billings First Ward. George and Susan also served an LDS mission in Panama from 1999 until 2021.

George lived his life to serve the Lord. He studied the scriptures daily and shared his faith openly. On his own, George embarked on the effort to organize the scriptures contained in the four gospels in chronological order – a project which took five years to accomplish.

Family was deeply important to George. He had a great love for his brothers and sister, with brother Allan having partnerships in several of his businesses.

George wanted to make certain each of his four children knew how much he loved them as an individual, even if it meant stepping outside convention. One time, he and his daughter Cory attended a church sponsored father-daughter dinner. Each father and daughter pair were to share a meaningful presentation to the group. Some recited scriptures, others shared a Bible story. Ever the supportive father, for their presentation George joined Cory in showing off his dance moves choreographed to Neil Diamond's "Forever In Blue Jeans."

While George knew how to have fun with his kids, he also imparted important life lessons. Among those was the strong work ethic that his own mother had taught him. All four were also fortunate to have inherited their father's keen sense of humor, teasing one another and laughing loudly but never with meanness.

Everyone who knew George will recall his huge smile, twinkling eyes and a booming laugh that filled the rafters. George loved life! He had an adventuresome spirit and a desire to experience as much of this world as possible.

One Christmas Day while the family was celebrating at his in-laws' house George quietly left, returning a short time later driving a new motorhome. "Let's go!" He announced to his family who had no idea their bags had been packed and they were leaving that night for Disneyland.

Another Christmas, George and Susan made arrangements to take their brood out of school for a six-week motorhome adventure across Mexico.

As the kids grew older, George and Susan started touring the country on a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. Joining them were lifelong friends, Cal and Fran Calton. Soon, the foursome began splitting their time between Billings and Phoenix, which made George and Cal very happy as motorcycle touring was possible 12 months of the year. The four friends also traveled together internationally, with multiple trips to South America, Europe, Western Asia, and a deeply profound visit to Israel.

George was an honorable man, and true and faithful servant to the Lord. He saw goodness in every person he met, demonstrating care and conviction to all.

George was predeceased by his mother, Mabel Gifford Fulton, and his father, Johnny Spears.

George is survived by Susan, his wife of 57 years, son George (Magali), son Shane (Jessica), son Kelly (Syd), daughter Cory (Gerrick) Angel, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Steve (Jan) Spears of Billings, and Allan (Beverly) Nicholls of Billings, and sister Anne Marie (Spears) Tucker of Idaho, as well as many extended family members whom he loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd., Billings, Montana.