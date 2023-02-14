George T. Bulatowicz, 70, of Billings, passed away Feb. 10. He was born in 1952 in Staten Island, New York, to Joseph and Marie Bulatowicz.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Renee; daughter Donna; son Michael (Julie); grandsons Joshua and Matthew; siblings; an aunt and uncle; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; a great-great nephew; and a godson Boyd.
Full obituary available www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.