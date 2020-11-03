George T. Schaller born on Feb. 2, 1936, was called to his heavenly home on June 2, 2020, while in the loving care of his wife of 62 years Myrna A. Schaller. He was under hospice care at the home of his devoted daughter Cheryl and her husband Ismael Roldan in California.

George was the third child to Ralph Renner Schaller and Ada Ruth Schaller of West Plains, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Lee Scheppers and Brother Ralph Wayne Schaller.

George grew up in a very simple family of hardworking farmers & loving Christians and lots of caring friends. Earning a degree in Forestry from Missouri State University, he joined the United States Department of Forest Service and served for 37 years. He raised two daughters Melinda Kay and Cheryl Lynn in the same way he was, loving and caring and always supportive.

George was always teaching service to your fellowman. This was so important to him, as he was active in many service organizations, Elks, being elected Montana State president in 1996-1997, served as District deputy and with the Masonic Lodges, serving as Grand officers along with his wife and Order of the Eastern Star as Worthy Patron/Matron in 2017-2018.