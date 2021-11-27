George "Tom" Hamaker, age 75, of Butte, MT, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. His wife, Mary Jo Hamaker, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021. A Funeral Mass honoring both Tom and Mary Jo will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, corner of Utah Ave. and 2nd St. in Butte. Rite of Committal for Tom and Mary Jo will be announced when arrangements are complete. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to read the full obituary, offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Tom.
George 'Tom' Hamaker
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.