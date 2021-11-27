George "Tom" Hamaker, age 75, of Butte, MT, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. His wife, Mary Jo Hamaker, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021. A Funeral Mass honoring both Tom and Mary Jo will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, corner of Utah Ave. and 2nd St. in Butte. Rite of Committal for Tom and Mary Jo will be announced when arrangements are complete. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to read the full obituary, offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Tom.