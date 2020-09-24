George W. Peterson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Peterson, age 84, formerly from Billings passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, from natural causes in Sun City, Arizona.

George was born on Sept. 8, 1936, in Bozeman, the son of Gladys and Kermit Peterson. He attended Billings schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1953 to 1984 and was stationed on many vessels throughout his career: USS Frank E. Evans, USS Enterprise, USS Lexington, USS Halsey and the USS Buchanan. George retired as an Electronics Warfare Technician Chief Petty Officer and operated/owned Peterson Audio Service in Billings, MT.

Survivors include son Ralph Peterson (Christina) of Seaside, Oregon, son Dana Peterson (Jammie) of Queen Creek, Arizona, daughter Gayle Merry (Troy) of Waddell, Arizona; seven grandchildren: Travis Peterson, Austin Peterson, Corbin Peterson, Linzy Peterson, Nathan Peterson, Riley Smith, Tanner Merry; and three great grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents, previous wives Shirley and Barbara, son Loran Peterson, and brother Gene Peterson.