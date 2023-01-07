George Wallis, born November 24, 1920, died December 27, 2022 at Riverstone Hospice House in Billings, MT. His passing was peaceful and he was surrounded by his family. Dad grew up in Billings, MT. He was the only child of Milton A Wallis (Ching) a farmer and Helene O'Donnell, eldest daughter to I.D. O'Donnell, an early day farmer, irrigation expert and city father. George attended his beloved Montana State College and graduated in mechanical engineering in 1942. He was a member of Beta Rho chapter of Sigma Chi. Along the way he met his sweetheart Jean Collins from Whitefish, MT. According to legend he kissed her under a scrum of tag football players. George played varsity football for the Bobcats and was the oldest surviving member of that 1942 team.

Like nearly every young man at Montana State, George volunteered for the military service and eventually trained as a B-24 bomber pilot. On May 6, 1944, he and Jean were married in Montgomery, AL, with his mother and a fellow pilot in attendance. George flew 21 combat missions without losing a crewman, something he was mighty proud of. His first daughter Margaret Jean (Peggy) was born the day he returned to the States.After the war, Jean, Peggy and George moved throughout Wyoming, Colorado and Oklahoma working on a seismograph crew. While in Oklahoma, they survived the devastating Woodward tornado of 1947. George had had enough of tornado alley and moved back to Billings where he went to work for then Carter Oil Company as a mechanical engineer in 1948.

The little family grew with Gayle, then Jim added to the family tree. George and Jean enjoyed a great life in Billings. They loved to golf at the Yellowstone Club, and later skied with their kids at many Montana ski areas. Summer vacations were usually at Whitefish Lake where Jean grew up. George was a fine bird hunter and taught Jim the finer points of 'blocking' a pheasant. Later in his career with Exxon, George was transferred to Houston and then The Hague, Netherlands. Jean and George were able to travel extensively in Europe and eventually made a trip to China in 2000 after retirement. In retirement George devoted himself to wood working and created beautiful pieces for all of his children and grand children, many friends and for the remodeled St Stevens Episcopal church. His heart was truly in shaping oak and maple. His other major retirement project was building a house at Big Sky where Jean and George hosted bridge clubs, ski trips and family gatherings for thirty years. At age 101 Dad refinished the front porch of his cherished Victorian home.

George was preceded in death by his wife Jean. He is survived by his children, Peggy Fulton (Bob), Gayle Walton (Dick) and James Wallis (Karen) along with 7 grand children and 11 great grand children. In lieu of flowers a donation to Riverstone Hospice of Billings would be appreciated.

A memorial service will be held in late spring.