George Warren Shapard, 100, of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully in his sleep early in the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was born as the youngest of a large family on Nov. 11, 1920, in a farmhouse near Wray, Colorado, graduated from Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he also earned a pilot's license, and entered the U.S. Army Air Corps to serve in the Pacific Theater in WWII. After military service, he earned a B.S. in Geology from the University of Colorado in Boulder, got married, worked in the field for a large oil company, and then joined the Exploration Department of the Montana Power Company in Cut Bank, Montana, where he enjoyed ice fishing and lived for 25 years until their office was moved to Billings in 1971. He outlived his first wife Martha Ann (Hardin), who died in 1986, his second wife Lil (McNanny), who died in 2015, and all his sisters and brothers. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Jane of Billings, Montana, his son Jeffrey of Herndon, Virginia, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The family will host a memorial party at some point in the future. In his memory, please do something nice for someone.