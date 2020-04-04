George William Robinson

On March 24, 2020, a beloved, ornery father and brother passed away from massive kidney failure. Unbeknownst to anyone he had been born with only one kidney; it was not enough for the work. The world lost a master mechanic and a man who could fix or put his hand to anything he set his mind on. And a smile that would light up the room. Then there was that GRIN that you knew he was up to no good.
He was born May 7, 1970, in Billings; the youngest of eight born to Richard and Alice (Crawford) Robinson. He leaves behind six brokenhearted siblings: Jeff, Millie (Fred) Bokma, Ronda (Ward) Gatlin, Thomas (Lynn), Jane, Lemuel.
When he was six years old the family moved to Ashland where they lived until he left the area in 1990. He worked the fishing industry for a few years in Alaska. Came back to the Billings area; he married in November of 1994.
To this union came his proudest moments. T.H.E.M. Robinson Boys were born. Thomas Ray, Hunter James, Elliot Christopher, and Mitchell Rushton. The dissolution of this marriage brought his darkest hours and the heartbreak of not getting to see his boys like he wanted. In 2011 he moved back to Unalaska, Alaska. He was doing well there. In 2015 his son Hunter followed him to Alaska, finally putting a smile on his face.
He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and also great-nieces and nephews, including his two favorite girls in the world: his cousin Callista Powell and niece Tessa Marie Patten Tauck; Uncle and Aunt Larry and Eliza Hinderager and Richard Powell.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard, mother Alice, sister-in-law Val and sister Manetta Kay.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place when the world settles back down from the coronavirus.
