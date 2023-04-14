Georgene Buttelman Harwood

JOLIET — Georgene Buttelman Harwood (88) of Joliet, MT passed peacefully at home on January 10, 2023. Georgene was born in Glendive, MT in her grandmother's upstairs bedroom on April 1, 1934. She grew up with many happy memories surrounding that lovely old Victorian house. She remembered Christmas trees lit with real candles and only getting one fresh baked cookie because there was a sugar shortage and the rest of the batch was being sent to her uncles serving overseas.

Georgene had two younger sisters, Grace and Pat. The family lived on a cattle ranch near Glendive and later moved to Bozeman, where she graduated high school in 1952.

Georgene married Lou Harwood in 1953, and the couple made their first home in an apartment above shops on one of Butte's busy streets. By the time Paula was born, they were living in Anaconda, and when Susie came along, on a ranch at the base of the mountains near Ennis.

Lou became an electrician, and the family moved to various towns and job sites. Ranae came along while they lived in Hardin. George was born near the end of their time in Fort Smith, where Lou was helping build Yellowtail Dam. With Paula entering middle school, Georgene and Lou decided it was time to settle down to raise their family, so in 1967 they made Joliet their permanent home.

For many years, Georgene served as head cook at the Joliet School. She enjoyed finding recipes that were both nutritious and appealing to the students. Her favorite thing about the job was being a part of the school community.

Nieces and nephews loved going to Aunt Georgene's house. She was sure to cook everyone's favorite treats when they visited. She also baked and decorated cakes for many weddings, graduations, and birthdays. Her goal was to create cakes that were as delicious as they were beautiful.

Georgene was especially devoted to the VFW Auxiliary, where she served in several elected offices and taught flag etiquette.

Hummingbirds held a special place in Georgene's heart. She loved the variety and colors, and was always thrilled when a hummer visited her feeder. She was even able to hold one of the tiny birds in her hand during a hummingbird banding in Arizona.

Every weekend Georgene and Lou looked forward to hearing news of the Arizona grandchildren's activities. It was a highlight for them being able to live so close to grandsons Jason and Brian during their growing up years. They proudly count 5 great-grandchilden. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling to visit George's family in Arizona and to California to spend time with Brian's family. Each trip would find them taking side adventures to explore historical sites along the route.

Georgene delighted in helping her neighbors and friends in the community. She walked daily and often picked up things from the store or someone else's mail along the way. She especially enjoyed her next-door neighbors, and came to refer to Shelly as her adopted daughter.

Georgene and Lou took great care of their large yard and garden. Lou ran the riding mower while Georgene managed the push mower around all the edges. She took the fight against fallen pinecones in the driveway very seriously.

When Lou passed, Georgene moved to live with family in Billings. She enjoyed the animals as much as the other people in the home. There was nearly always a cat on her lap and a dog sleeping at her feet.

Georgene is survived by Ranae, Doug, Coram, and Canon of Billings, MT; George, Tyler, Jacob, Kaitlynn, and Remi of Gilbert, AZ; Jason, Terra, Auston, and Sophia of Joliet, MT; Zachary, Zane, and Tonya of Ramona, CA; Roy and Mary Miller of Willow Creek; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for June 4 at the Joliet Community Center.