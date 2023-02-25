Georgia Damaskos Ridle passed away of Dementia and related issues at 89. Daughter of George and Treva Damaskos, she was of Greek heritage.

Proud of her brothers Deno and Frank, Georgia attended the University of Montana.

She was married to Larry Ridle for 60 years and was the mother to Nikos and Heather.

She is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Heather, brother Frank, son-in-law Brian, granddaughter Brittany, grandson Kaeden, and great-grandson Brody, among others. Georgia has been buried at Sunset Memorial Gardens, officiated by Father Moses Hibbard, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.

May her memory be eternal!