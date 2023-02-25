Georgia Damaskos Ridle passed away of Dementia and related issues at 89. Daughter of George and Treva Damaskos, she was of Greek heritage.
Proud of her brothers Deno and Frank, Georgia attended the University of Montana.
She was married to Larry Ridle for 60 years and was the mother to Nikos and Heather.
She is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Heather, brother Frank, son-in-law Brian, granddaughter Brittany, grandson Kaeden, and great-grandson Brody, among others. Georgia has been buried at Sunset Memorial Gardens, officiated by Father Moses Hibbard, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
May her memory be eternal!
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.