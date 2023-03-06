Georgia "Doe Doe" Senner sadly passed away on February 18, at the age of 76.
Georgia was a loving, free spirit who lived life on her own terms. Her restless heart enjoyed moving to a new town or state, even if she had never been there previously. Always wanting advice from her family but ultimately ignoring it, Georgia would decide to move on to her next destination. Along the way, she would have many traveling companions of the four-legged kind. Georgia loved all animals but was happiest surrounded by the unconditional love of her dogs. She once had so many dogs we joked she needed a kennel license! We will miss so many things about Doe Doe: her sense of humor, stubborn and independent nature, caring and loving heart, and strength and resilience. We are all very grateful she is now resting peacefully at her final destination in Heaven.
She will be missed by all that knew her, but especially her daughter, Dawn (Bart) Keith, and her children, Kylar and Logan; her son Darren Senner and his daughter with Shannon, Shae Senner, his children with Allie, Braelyn, and Landen Senner; her siblings and best friends, Sandy Skillestad, Mark Koffler, and Kerry and Terri Koffler; her great-grandchildren Ayden, Journey, and Jersey; her nieces and nephews and their children, Kelly & Connor Skillestad, Ryan, Raigan, and Blake Skillestad, Ron Dupuis, Shannon (Chris), Madison, and Kiley Moore; and her many cousins, other family members, and friends she met and kept in touch with throughout the years.
Georgia was greeted in Heaven by her parents, George and Irene Koffler, and her many fur babies.
A spring memorial is planned in Glendive, MT.
In honor of Georgia, please consider making a contribution to support Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings, MT.
