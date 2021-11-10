 Skip to main content
Georgia Kay Mavrakis Georges
Born Sept. 4, 1945 in Billings, died Nov. 6, 2021 in Denver, CO. For full obituary and live-streamed memorial visit horancare.com on Saturday at noon.

