Georgia Mae Elliott (Brigham) 89, of Roberts, MT passed away on July 21. The family would like to Thank St. Vincent Hospital for their compassion, respect, understanding and kindness given to Georgia.

Georgia was born in Duluth, MN on Dec. 21, 1932. She met her husband Brantley Elliott at Whitworth College in Spokane. The couple moved to Seattle, WA after college where she spent most of her adult life. They had three children: Aleta Elliott, Michael Elliott, and Kraig Elliott. She moved to Roberts, MT in May of 2020 to live with her son, Michael and her daughter-in-law, Brenda Elliott.

She was blessed with five grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She experienced much joy with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Brant in 1985. She is survived by her children: Michael (Brenda) Elliott, their daughters and grandchildren: Krista her husband, Derek Martinez, and children: Melia, Kalissa, Noah and Sienna of Billings, MT; Natalie her husband, Nick Chaney and their children: Julia, Elliott, Weston, Logan, William, Nathaniel, Mason, Miles and Olivia of Laurel, MT; Rebekah her husband, Andrew Rae and children: Jillian, Ethan, Emerson and Madison of Tyler, TX. She is also survived by Georgia's daughter, Aleta from Seattle; her granddaughter, Ann and husband, Chris Ellis (great-grandchild on the way); and her granddaughter, Katie Howard; and youngest son, Kraig Elliott of from Auburn, WA.

We will miss her smile and her friendly reminder that "none of the family would be here if it wasn't for her. We thank our gracious God and our Lord Jesus for the time we got to spend with her especially these last two years.

A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Covenant Reformed Church Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at the Billing Christian High School Chapel, 1515 Shiloh Rd., Billings, MT 59106.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent Christ Covenant Reformed Church Deacon fund or a charity of your choice.