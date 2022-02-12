Georgia Renee Herbel, 74, of Hardin, Montana passed away on Feb. 8, 2022 after a long and grueling battle with Cerebral Ataxia. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.

Renee was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Sidney, Montana to George E. Reimann and Florence Brown Reimann of Lambert, Montana. She was raised on the family farm and attended Lambert public school through eighth grade. In 1965 she graduated from Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, Montana. Renee graduated from Walla Walla Community College as an LPN and later took correspondence from Excelsior College and earned her RN degree. Renee retired after 43 years of nursing. She was a long time member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Renee and Marvin Herbel married Aug. 25, 1966 in Lambert, Mt. They had three children, Shauna, and twins, Jeren and Julie.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Herbel of Hardin, MT, daughter, Shauna Herbel of Huntley, MT; son, Jeren Herbel of Naples, Florida, daughter, Julie Herbel of Bozeman, MT; brother, Roger (Marge) Reimann of Inchelium, WA, sister, Sandra Christensen of Sequim, WA, brother, Monte Reimann of Great Falls, MT; granddaughter, Brenna (Curtis) Edwards of Belgrade, Mt, grandson, Nathan (Kendra) Herbel of Sidney, MT; great grandson, Braydon Herbel, great granddaughter, Athena Edwards, great grandson, Julian Herbel and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents George and Florence Reimann; sister, Wanda Reimann; sister in laws, Connie Reimann and Judy Reimann and brother-in-law, Wayne Christensen.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 7, 2022, at the Chamber of Commerce at the Hardin Depot, 10 East Railway. Refreshments following. Please RSVP to GHerbel66@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Mount Vera Cemetery.