Georgia Rosean Knudsen, 70, passed away Sunday April 11, after a long fight with cancer. Born August 12, 1950 in Jordan, MT to Rose (tootie) and John Rosean, she spent most of her life in Billings, graduated in 1968 from senior high and married Dennis Knudsen until his recent death on Dec. 22.
Retiring early with the B.P.D. in early 1990's She later retired from D.O.C. She is survived by her son, Bryan Rosean and his five kids. No services are planned upon her request.
