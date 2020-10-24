 Skip to main content
Georgianna ‘Gigi’ Sherrill Nance
Georgianna ‘Gigi’ Sherrill Nance

Early on Oct. 14, 2020, Georgianna “Gigi” Sherrill Nance went home to heaven.

Services have taken place. For the complete obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.

