Georgina "Georg" Heiser passed away Friday, January 13. Our angel has her wings.

Georgina was born January 8th, 1941, in Bracken, Sask. Canada. Her family moved to the United States and she was raised on a farm in Silesia, MT. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1959.

Georg enjoyed working in her yard and working with flowers. She also enjoyed playing the harmonica, working on crossword puzzles, reading, and playing with her grandchildren.

Georgina is survived by children: Janet Arney and Douglas Heiser, sisters Eleanor and Isabell, brothers Cecil and Carl. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Kaycee Arney, Ashley Arney, Blake Heiser, and Morgan Heiser, as well as three great-grandchildren: James Heiser, John and Angyl Arney. She is preceded in death by her parents Alik and Cecila Madill, brothers Alik, William, and Joe Madill, and sisters Florence Dahlberg, Pauline Hibscher, and Helen Hillner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care.

Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.