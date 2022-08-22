 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald D. "Jerry" Ragland

Gerald D. "Jerry" Ragland, of Billings and formerly of Hardin, passed away Aug. 19. He was 91.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Road, in Billings. Burial will be 2 p.m. also Friday in Yellowstone National Cemetery. Find a full obituary on michelottisawyer.com.

