Gerald D. "Jerry" Ragland, of Billings and formerly of Hardin, passed away Aug. 19. He was 91.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Road, in Billings. Burial will be 2 p.m. also Friday in Yellowstone National Cemetery. Find a full obituary on michelottisawyer.com.