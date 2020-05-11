Gerald D. Noland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

POLSON — Gerald ‘Gary' D. Noland, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

A happy born in Montana man who could design, build, repair anything; manage workers and complex projects; skillfully operate his beloved Bobcat; ride, pack and shoe horses; all while being a good husband, father and friend; however, he never conquered spelling or cancer.

Gary simply loved his wife Sandra; daughters Kayleen, Yvonne, Lindella and Ronelle; parents Carroll and Vel; siblings and spouses Charlie, Laurel, Ken, Rhonda, Roy, Sherry, Dan, Terry, Kelly); grandchildren; sisters-in-law (Sam and Kay); nieces; nephew; and friend, Frenchy. He excelled as a construction superintendent for Williams Brothers Construction in Billings and as a Landscape Architect at Glacier National Park on the Going-to-the-Sun Road Rehabilitation Project.

His parting advice: Change the oil every 2000 miles.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

