Gerald Duane Michael
Gerald ‘Jerry' Duane Michael passed away peacefully on Monday June 15, 2020 due to complications with a Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke). He was surrounded by his three daughters as he was being cared for at Billings Clinic. Our loving and selfless Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend will be dearly missed by all.
Jerry was born on March 10, 1943 in Laurel to Alec and Edith Michael. He was Alec and Edith's fourth child, the youngest boy in the bunch. Jerry's siblings Dick, Don, Bonnie, and Sandy were a very important source of support after the passing of his wife Donna. We are forever grateful to his brother Don; his companionship meant the world to our Dad.
Our parents were married for 43 years before our mother's passing 9 years ago. They enjoyed countless camping trips to Yellowstone Park, with Fishing Bridge holding the fondest of memories for all.
Jerry was employed by Exxon for 36 years. He spent his career working at the Exxon Billings Refinery. He enjoyed his time at Exxon, and especially enjoyed the friendships he developed with his co-workers. Many of these friendships were very important to him today.
Jerry is survived by his three daughters, Lisa (Scott) Scheer, Rita Cady, and Kari (Tyler) Gannett. Grandpa was his favorite role, and all six of his grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Michael, Samuel, Jacob, Alyssa, Claire, and Lola will miss him dearly.
A dear thank you to the incredible nurses and doctors who cared for our father over this past weekend at the Billings Clinic. Dad's nurse Rich will hold a dear place in our heart.
Cremation has taken place; a private family burial is planned for Yellowstone National Park. Dad's ashes will be spread at Fishing Bridge in the same location as his wife.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
