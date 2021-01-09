Gerald Fjelstad, 75, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Jerry was an explorer, an adventurer, an artist, and a family man. He was unwaveringly optimistic and truly believed that he lived his life under a lucky star. He was incredibly loving and generous, and we are all better for having the opportunity to know and love him. Jerry lived a full and beautiful life.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Gloria Fjelstad; his sister Judy (Mike) Spillane; his children Kierston (Jason) Branstetter and Nathan (Katie) Fjelstad; his five grandchildren: Tanner, Preston, and Sierra Branstetter, and Leif and Mira Fjelstad. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Vera Fjelstad, and his brother Ronald “Fitz” Fjelstad. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit: www.cfgbillings.com for the full obituary.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.