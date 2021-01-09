 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerald Fjelstad
0 entries

Gerald Fjelstad

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerald Fjelstad

Gerald Fjelstad, 75, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Jerry was an explorer, an adventurer, an artist, and a family man. He was unwaveringly optimistic and truly believed that he lived his life under a lucky star. He was incredibly loving and generous, and we are all better for having the opportunity to know and love him. Jerry lived a full and beautiful life.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Gloria Fjelstad; his sister Judy (Mike) Spillane; his children Kierston (Jason) Branstetter and Nathan (Katie) Fjelstad; his five grandchildren: Tanner, Preston, and Sierra Branstetter, and Leif and Mira Fjelstad. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Vera Fjelstad, and his brother Ronald “Fitz” Fjelstad. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit: www.cfgbillings.com for the full obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News