Gerald Fossum
THREE POINTS, AZ - We are sad to announce the passing of Jerry Fossum on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Southern Arizona VA hospice care facility in Tucson AZ. He was a long time resident of Opheim MT and Ranchester WY. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A life celebration is planned for 4:00pm Feedlot Steakhouse, 5625 Scandia Rd, Shepherd MT 59079.
