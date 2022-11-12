Gerald Frank Linder, 91, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 3, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 31, 1931, to Raymond and Ethel Linder in Daniels County, Montana.

He joined the army in 1954, where he married Coralie Mehl. In 1959, the family moved to Billings, where they raised four daughters. He was the service manager for Western Sales and Service until he retired.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Coralie Linder of Billings; daughters Vickie Linder of Billings, Cherie (Mark) Bauer of Navasota, Texas, Pamela (Loren) Rose of East Helena; and son-in-law Bob Breeding of Billings. He has nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Chris-Ann; father Raymond; mother Ethel; and his brother DeWayne.

A celebration of life and interment will be held at a later date in Plentywood.

A full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.