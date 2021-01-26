Gerald 'Gerry' Craig Schultz
Gerald 'Gerry' Craig Schultz, age 67, of Bloomfield, MT held his Heavenly Father's hand and left for Heaven on Jan. 20, 2021.
Gerry was born to Leon and Maurine (Simon) Schultz, Jan. 7, 1954 in Glendive, MT, joining two older brothers, Robert and Loren. Gerry was then blessed with two younger siblings, Darrel and Taulee. The Schultz family moved from Glendive to Bloomfield to continue the family farming where his grandparents homesteaded. One of Gerry's fondest memories is of the foster girl, Toni, that Leon and Maurine cared for who was close to Gerry's age. Gerry attended Pleasant Valley and Fairview Rural Schools in elementary, later graduating from Richey High School in 1972. Gerry enjoyed many things during high school with plenty of comrades, including football, Student Council, and being plenty successful on his judo team. He talked fondly of all the ancestry, blacksmith shops, and farming that was a part of the Bloomfield community.
Gerry continued his education at Dawson Community College through 1973. In 1974, Gerry entered the U.S. Navy. During his time of service, he found himself aboard the USS Bainbridge as a radioman. This was the first destroyer to enter the Persian Gulf. He told many stories of his naval journeys, and still more that we had yet to hear.
When he was discharged in 1977, Gerry moved to Laurel, MT. This is where he met the love of his life, Cori Lee Walton. They were married in Laurel in 1978. That year, Gerry and Cori moved to Helena, MT so Gerry could attend Helena Vo-Tech to earn his FCC License while he worked at the KXLF TV Station. It was during this time that Gerry and Cori started their grand adventure of having children. In June of 1979, their first daughter, Toni, was born. Soon thereafter, Gerry reached his goal and began working for Burlington Northern Railroad in Aurora, IL. In 1980, Gerry transferred from Aurora to Mandan, ND. Three days later, Gerry and Cori were blessed with their second daughter, Angie, in June. Wanting to be closer to where he grew up, Gerry began another transfer to Glendive, MT. During this transition, Gerry and Cori's third daughter, Kelly, was born in Billings, MT, Sept. of 1981. The family lived in Glendive while the girls were young. Gerry was a member of the ELKS, becoming the Exalted Ruler 1981-1985. The time came for Gerry to live at the family farm in Bloomfield. They settled into their forever home in the country in 1986. Gerry continued to work for BNSF as a foreman until his retirement in 2014.
Gerry had many hobbies. He was an avid pool player, teaching his girls to play on one of the first tables in the Glendive pool hall from the 1800s. He taught all his girls, his mother, and even some grandchildren to play Pinochle. Many laughs were had during card games of Up and Down. He patented his own game, ‘The Train Game', making his own molds and casting engines and train cars. He loved playing his acoustic guitars. He learned how to play classic Mahjong and had many good times with the tiles clicking. He raised tumbling pigeons, while working hard to keep the raccoons out, and even a 14 rattled rattlesnake. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. One of his biggest passions was learning and teaching about the stars and storm watching. Christmas mornings were meant to listen to the Vienna Children's Choir. Watching his girls and grandkids play basketball brought incredible memories. He was truly a ROYAL man.
Beginning in 2000, Gerry had an idea to mow his farmyard into golfing greens and held his first annual Labor Day Golf Tournament. This tradition continued every year until his passing. The tournament brought family and friends together and made the best of times with good music, good drinks, good food, and fabulous memories. We will miss Gerry during this special weekend that he would put together for us all.
On June 14, 2007, on a beautiful spring day, the sky had a blue to it that you can only see in Montana. This is where Gerry's story of Private Peter Thompson, U.S. Calvary, Company C began. A severe thunderstorm had brought floods to Cottonwood Creek. After the waters resided, Gerry and special friend, Jim Horner, came across the hand-typed manuscript of ‘Custer's Last Fight, The Experience of a Private Soldier in the Custer Massacre' by Peter Thompson. ‘Before me unfolded the most fascinating story I have ever read or watched. I could not put the story down. The more I read, the more I needed to keep going. As the Battle of the Little Bighorn took place before me, I was transformed. I listened to the words of Peter Thompson, and I understood him, I understood the battle, for I was there.' What ensued afterwards, was Gerry's continued study of the battle. The Real Bird family personally invited him to participate in the reenactment at Gary Owen. He then became the Opening Narrator for every reenactment, visiting with guests from all over the world. Gerry was a living historian that traveled to many places to share history. Gerry participated in Chris Hoffert's movie, ‘Custer's Strategy of Defeat'… coming soon. His LBH companions became family as he did to them.
Everyone Gerry's life touched, knows we have lost the most compassionate, intelligent, and influential gentleman. Cheers to you, Gerry! Until we meet again. Fly high with the angels.
Gerry is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Maurine. Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Cori – Daughters: Toni Schultz (Jerod Lee), Angie Schultz (Wesley Torgerson), Kelly (Brent Goosen) – Niece/Daughter: Marlie Hunt (Nate Pitcher) – Grandchildren: Mariah (Aaron), Desi, Jayden, Keaton, Taylor, Tanner, and London – Great-Grandchildren: Ariah, Braylin, and Alayna. Brothers: Robert (Kathy), Loren, Darrel (Sharon) – Sister: Taulee (Mark)
A memorial service will be held at a later date for burial and Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.
