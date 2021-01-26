Gerald (Gerry) Craig Schultz

Gerry had many hobbies. He was an avid pool player, teaching his girls to play on one of the first tables in the Glendive pool hall from the 1800s. He taught all his girls, his mother, and even some grandchildren to play Pinochle. Many laughs were had during card games of Up and Down. He patented his own game, ‘The Train Game', making his own molds and casting engines and train cars. He loved playing his acoustic guitars. He learned how to play classic Mahjong and had many good times with the tiles clicking. He raised tumbling pigeons, while working hard to keep the raccoons out, and even a 14 rattled rattlesnake. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. One of his biggest passions was learning and teaching about the stars and storm watching. Christmas mornings were meant to listen to the Vienna Children's Choir. Watching his girls and grandkids play basketball brought incredible memories. He was truly a ROYAL man.

Beginning in 2000, Gerry had an idea to mow his farmyard into golfing greens and held his first annual Labor Day Golf Tournament. This tradition continued every year until his passing. The tournament brought family and friends together and made the best of times with good music, good drinks, good food, and fabulous memories. We will miss Gerry during this special weekend that he would put together for us all.