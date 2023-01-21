Gerald "Gerry" Hudson age 76, passed away January 9.

Gerry was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to Roy and Eileen Hudson. Soon after his birth, Gerry, his siblings, and parents immigrated, by train, from Canada to Helena, Montana, where his father had trained with the First Special Service Force. Gerry graduated from Helena High School in 1964 and from the University of Montana in 1969. He married the love of his life, Jane Little, in 1968 in Sidney, Montana. Gerry learned at a young age the meaning and value of hard work. Because of this, he had many successful careers.

He is remembered lovingly as a caring husband, loving father, dear brother, special uncle, loyal friend, and supportive mentor. He had a big heart, brilliant mind, endless passion, enormous creativity, engaging wit, infinite leadership skills, and undying loyalty. He touched the lives and hearts of so many.

Gerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane Hudson, his son Ivan Zheraldovich, son-in-law Fabio Zuluaga, sister Marilyn Hudson, twin brother Jim Hudson, brothers-in-law: David Little and Mike Little, and nephews and nieces: Steve Winslow, Karen Bentley, Geoffrey Hudson, Leah Hudson, Brett Cyril Little, and Michelle Little.

A memorial service will be held for Gerry on Monday, January 30, at the Oasis in Venture Out Resort, 5001 E Main St, Mesa, Arizona, at 4 p.m. MST.

Gerry's beautiful spirit lives on. He will be missed.D

onations may be made in Gerry's honor to the following organizations: Shriners Hospitals for Children for Transportation Fund, 911 West 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204, Hillsdale College for the James D. Waltermire Scholarship 33 E College St, Hillsdale, MI 49242.