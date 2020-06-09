Gerald James ‘Jim' O'Donnell
Gerald James ‘Jim', O'Donnell, passed May 24, 2020 at the age of 74 at home with his family by his side. Jim was born in Billings April 29, 1946, to Gerald and Ann (Harper) O'Donnell. His early years were spent on the family farm on 64th St, where his love for ‘mechanic-ing' was fostered by hours with his dad working on a 1923 Model T Coupe and John Deere tractors. Moving to ‘town' offered a job after school at Associated Foods organizing the deep freeze. Al Krieger saw Jim's potential and taught him to drive truck for weekend deliveries. He graduated from West High in 1964 and began trucking across Montana and Wyoming, including assisting the Montana National Guard in leading a convoy to resupply the Highline with food after weeks of snow. Jim was called to serve in the US Navy from 1966-1970. He completed multiple deployments in the South Pacific, supporting operations in Vietnam and earned 2 Bronze stars. He enjoyed his time on the USS Diodon (SS-349) a Baleo Class submarine and was later transferred to the USS Mullany (DD-528) a Fletcher Class Destroyer as an Electricians Mate 3rd Class (EM3).
In 1970, a friend introduced Jim to Susan McBride from Columbus and Feb. 5, 1972 they were married in Laramie, Wyoming. Their new life and family began to grow. In 1974 he was hired to drive for Greyhound Bus Lines. He took great pride in the care and safety of his passengers. He received numerous accolades and awards during his Greyhound career including the coveted 25 Year Safe Driving commendation. His dedication to his craft made him a sought-after trainer and instructor for the company. His driving allowed him to transport sports teams, and private charters on Fall Foliage tours where he could share history and facts with his passengers. Whenever he could, his co-captains, Kent and Lyndee, were in the seats right behind him. His 32-year career gave him the opportunity to learn every depo/bus station owner/worker by their first name. Jim loved his Pepsi and could often be found flipping quarters with the ticket agent to see who was buying.
Jim couldn't sit still after retiring and found jobs driving for harvest and hauling loads in his Sterling dump truck supplied by JEM Construction. A 1930 Model A Ford Tudor found its way to his garage and became his passion in his later years. Jim and Sue traveled extensively and after 8 years and 34,000 miles he finally blew the motor. We wished he would have gotten a Model A sooner, as he enjoyed driving it so much. He was grateful for the amazing friends he made in the Magic City Model A Club, Goggles & Dusters Pioneer Car Club and at numerous car shows.
Jim was gifted with the ability to turn a stranger into a friend, make you feel special with a smile and always shared his soda pop and cinnamon bears. He was defined by his laugh and easy-going nature. Always driven to do his best and dedicated to his family above all.
Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sue, son Kent (JuDee) O'Donnell, daughter Lyndee (Tom) Mollring, grandchildren Iverson, Annalie and his brother Tim. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry, mother Ann, and brother Richard (Dick and Betty) of Parker, Colorado. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and burial will be in Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel at a later date. Please join in a celebration of life for Jim on Saturday June 27, 1 p.m. at Johnsons Barn at 3245 So. 64th St West. Please bring your classic car and a good story. The family would like to say a special Thank You to Terri K. at Riverstone Health and Paula D. with the VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VA or Riverstone Health and Hospice.
Online condolences and full obituary can be seen at dahlfuneralchapel.com
