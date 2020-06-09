Gerald James ‘Jim', O'Donnell, passed May 24, 2020 at the age of 74 at home with his family by his side. Jim was born in Billings April 29, 1946, to Gerald and Ann (Harper) O'Donnell. His early years were spent on the family farm on 64th St, where his love for ‘mechanic-ing' was fostered by hours with his dad working on a 1923 Model T Coupe and John Deere tractors. Moving to ‘town' offered a job after school at Associated Foods organizing the deep freeze. Al Krieger saw Jim's potential and taught him to drive truck for weekend deliveries. He graduated from West High in 1964 and began trucking across Montana and Wyoming, including assisting the Montana National Guard in leading a convoy to resupply the Highline with food after weeks of snow. Jim was called to serve in the US Navy from 1966-1970. He completed multiple deployments in the South Pacific, supporting operations in Vietnam and earned 2 Bronze stars. He enjoyed his time on the USS Diodon (SS-349) a Baleo Class submarine and was later transferred to the USS Mullany (DD-528) a Fletcher Class Destroyer as an Electricians Mate 3rd Class (EM3).

In 1970, a friend introduced Jim to Susan McBride from Columbus and Feb. 5, 1972 they were married in Laramie, Wyoming. Their new life and family began to grow. In 1974 he was hired to drive for Greyhound Bus Lines. He took great pride in the care and safety of his passengers. He received numerous accolades and awards during his Greyhound career including the coveted 25 Year Safe Driving commendation. His dedication to his craft made him a sought-after trainer and instructor for the company. His driving allowed him to transport sports teams, and private charters on Fall Foliage tours where he could share history and facts with his passengers. Whenever he could, his co-captains, Kent and Lyndee, were in the seats right behind him. His 32-year career gave him the opportunity to learn every depo/bus station owner/worker by their first name. Jim loved his Pepsi and could often be found flipping quarters with the ticket agent to see who was buying.