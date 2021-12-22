Gerald “Jerry” Bullinger, age 84, passed away in Billings on Dec. 19, 2021. He was born to John and Marva Bullinger in Greybull, WY on Nov. 18, 1937. Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. with the Funeral following at 10 a.m., Mon., Dec. 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks Lane, Billings. For full obit and livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
