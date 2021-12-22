 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by TDS Fiber
Gerald 'Jerry' Bullinger
0 entries

Gerald 'Jerry' Bullinger

  • 0

Gerald “Jerry” Bullinger, age 84, passed away in Billings on Dec. 19, 2021. He was born to John and Marva Bullinger in Greybull, WY on Nov. 18, 1937. Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. with the Funeral following at 10 a.m., Mon., Dec. 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks Lane, Billings. For full obit and livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News