Gerald "Jerry" Crane Pedersen passed away January 25. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Angela, mother Doralyn, children Nic, Jeff, Greg and Cassie, stepchildren Jared, Hayden, Ross and Audrey, brother Greg and sister Dawn, numerous grandchildren, mother-in-law Diana and many other extended family members. Preceding him in death was his father, Kenneth.
A celebration of life will be held at the Columbia Club on March 11 at 1 p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.