Gerald 'Jerry' Freitag

Gerald Freitag passed away Sept. 22, 2021 at Sunridge Memory Care of Roy, Utah. He was 84 years old. Gerald Freitag was to born Otto and Selma Freitag in Avon, South Dakota on Feb. 20, 1937 along with his twin sister Geraldine Woelfel.

Gerald joined the US Army Reserve- serving in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Fort Eustis, Virginia and Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Gerald was trained to be a cook in the Army. He also worked on the Ray and Blanch Lindsey farm in Aberdeen during high school and later for the John Deere Company in Aberdeen, and Billings, Montana.

Gerald met and married the love of his life Patricia McAtee in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They were married Sept. 20, 1959, the couple was blessed with two wonderful daughters, Corinne Freitag, and Lynne Freitag. In 1965 the family moved to Billings Montana, where Gerald continued his work relationship with the company he admired, John Deere. He was an exceptional salesman for John Deere and, soon became known as 'Mr. Green Jeans', a nickname he enjoyed. Gerald loved his family and friends, and he was frequently referred to as a ‘Good' man to all. He was also known as the man with a smile on his face. The family attended and were active as members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church (MS) in Billings, Montana. Gerald was a worker in the vineyard – he was, -- 'Faithful in his Faith'.