Gerald 'Jerry' Larson, 72, of Shelby, passed away Tues, Sept 17, 2019.

Services will be Tues, Sept 24, at 2 p.m. at Shelby First Baptist Church. Condolences can be made to Jerry's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.

