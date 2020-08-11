× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald (Jerry) R. Meron passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1943 in Marshall, Minnesota.

Jerry married Jean M. Polfliet on July 9, 1960 in Marshall where they lived until 1972 when Schwan’s Food Service moved him and his family to Billings, Montana. He was involved with Schwan’s until retirement.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jean; his 4 children, Cindy (Jeff) Ochsner, Shelly (Jim) Corcoran, Rick (Mary) Meron, and Todd Meron; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Joann Arndt, Janette (Vern) Jorissen, and a brother Jean Meron. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Levi Ochsner.

The vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th, and the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13th. Both services will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln., Billings, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Meron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.