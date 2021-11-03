Gerald 'Jerry' R. Swanson

Jerry Swanson has passed peacefully and with great dignity on Oct. 31, 2021. At 95 years old, he entered death as he lived life.
If you knew Dad, then you were his friend. It didn't matter who they were, where they came from or their status, he greeted everyone with his trademark generosity and big-hearted smile. Whether it be playing Santa to kids in the elementary schools on the South Side, donating blood on a regular basis, volunteering at the Visitor Center and the Golden K Kiwanis Club, or cooking up a batch of sourdough pancakes for a gathering, giving back to the Billings community was an important priority in his life. He was quick to share a bottle of wine or tequila and tonic with anyone and everyone.
Dad was born on Aug. 12, 1926, in Mead, Nebraska, to a typical pre-Dust Bowl farming family that made ends meet during the Depression. He was the oldest of three children, the other two, Donny and Anona, who died in childhood.
During World War II, Jerry worked at the Nebraska Ordnance Plant not far from the Swanson family farm near Mead before enlisting in the U.S. Air Corp. He was stationed at Lowery Field in Denver when the war ended.
He met his lifelong partner, Colleen, while attending college in Moscow, Idaho. After several stints working in the forestry industry and odd delivery jobs, he finally settled into a career in insurance, traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. Seeking a nontraveling job, Dad took a position with Pioneer Petentler Insurance agency and moved his family to Billings in 1961. Ten years later, he established his own independent insurance agency, Jerry Swanson Insurance. Dad's integrity and personal service was well appreciated by his clients. At one point, his was the fastest growing Safeco agency in the nation. He was active in the professional association Independent Insurance Agents of Montana (IIAAM) and served as its president in 1985.
Both Jerry and Colleen had experience in music and drama, so it was no surprise when they banded with like-minded folks to revive Billings Studio Theatre. It was through this group's passion and dedication that BST emerged from performing in a derelict church building to the organization that it is now. He performed on stage in many roles and worked behind the scenes building sets to being a member of their Board.
Sons Jim and Marc fondly remember growing up on North 32nd close to Pioneer Park. We relish the former days camping on the Stillwater, hunting antelope and deer near Sumatra, and freezing in a duck blind on the Bighorn. His true outdoor love, though, was fishing. Many a kokanee salmon were caught on Lake Mary Ronan, where they had a camper trailer at Camp Tuffit for 70 years of joy shared with multiple generations of Tuffit family. Our parents loved the island of Kauai and would travel there often during their retirement. They met many lifelong friends who are permanent residents of the island who adopted them into their family or Ohana. Again, a tribute to our parent's sincerity and genuineness. Our dad was a big Denver Broncos fan and would cheer them on, win or lose, by proudly flying their flag on game day. It was appropriate he passed away wearing orange and blue.
Dad and Mom moved into Mission Ridge, where they immediately greeted a wealth of friends. Dad was well known for his humor and trickery which included, but was not limited to, handing out filberts (mac-berts as Dad called them) filled with condoms and putting real pickles in the Mission Ridge lobby Christmas tree.
Dad approached his final days with such courage and dignity, traits which were supported by the wonderful staff at RiverStone Hospice House. We are so thankful for their professionalism, care and compassion. On one of his last days, Dad told us that he “was trying to think of positive things.” Indeed, it was the way he lived life.
Jerry is preceded in death by spouse, Colleen; brother Donny; and sister Anona. He is survived by sons, Jim and wife Jannette of Red Lodge, Marc and wife Letty of Seward, Alaska, Pete and wife Ann of Honolulu; grandchildren Dain and wife Heather, Derek and wife, Michelle, Tara and Jerry; AFS sons Ikuo Okuda (Japan), Steen Jorgensen (Denmark) of McLean, Virginia, and their families; and four great-grandchildren, Mia, Caleb, Ebbe and Hannah. We miss him so much.
The service celebrating Jerry's life will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Billings Studio Theater, 1500 Rimrock Road, Billings, MT 59102, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
