Gerald 'Jerry' R. Swanson

Jerry Swanson has passed peacefully and with great dignity on Oct. 31, 2021. At 95 years old, he entered death as he lived life.

If you knew Dad, then you were his friend. It didn't matter who they were, where they came from or their status, he greeted everyone with his trademark generosity and big-hearted smile. Whether it be playing Santa to kids in the elementary schools on the South Side, donating blood on a regular basis, volunteering at the Visitor Center and the Golden K Kiwanis Club, or cooking up a batch of sourdough pancakes for a gathering, giving back to the Billings community was an important priority in his life. He was quick to share a bottle of wine or tequila and tonic with anyone and everyone.

Dad was born on Aug. 12, 1926, in Mead, Nebraska, to a typical pre-Dust Bowl farming family that made ends meet during the Depression. He was the oldest of three children, the other two, Donny and Anona, who died in childhood.

During World War II, Jerry worked at the Nebraska Ordnance Plant not far from the Swanson family farm near Mead before enlisting in the U.S. Air Corp. He was stationed at Lowery Field in Denver when the war ended.