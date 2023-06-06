Gerald (Jerry) Robert Fradet passed away peacefully Thursday, May 31, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born in Billings, MT on July 6, 1946 to Evelyn (nee Curfman) & Robert Fradet.

Jerry grew up and attended school in Columbus, MT. He honorably served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War and earned medals of honor. After serving he lived in Billings and worked as a truck driver for UPS, Greyhound Bus, and other places before starting his own successful business Fradet Gravel. Having coffee or a meal with his friends around town was his favorite pastime.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Alice Nordahl and his nieces Marjorie Ostermiller, Kathleen Nordahl Ferch, & Beverly Nordahl Guyer. He is also survived by special friends Jerry & Irene Wanner and Brian Wanner.

There will be a graveside interment & memorial service at the Yellowstone National Cemetery for Veteran's in Laurel, MT at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13th. There will be a reception following at the Front Porch (109 W. 1st St., Laurel).

Memorials in his honor may be sent to the Disabled Veterans of America or the Yellowstone National Cemetery.

A special thank you to The Legacy Assisted Living, the VA, and the Drs and nurses that helped him.