Gerald ‘Jerry’ Sawicki was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Greeley, Nebraska. He attended Creighton University and graduated University of Nebraska – GO BIG RED!! While serving in the United States Army, he met his wife Roberta ‘Bobbi’ Heggen in Fort Hood, Texas. They were married in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1956 and were blessed with four children Mike, Mark, Marty and Mary. Jerry started his banking career in Devils Lake, North Dakota, then moved to Minot, North Dakota, and eventually settled in Billings. His education and involvement in the banking industry led him to a successful real estate career.
Jerry was a generous, caring and lovable man who was a role model to many in his life. He was a tireless provider and protector and considered immediate and extended family to be his greatest accomplishment; everything he did centered around them. We all admired Jerry’s eternal love for his wife Bobbi; children, Mike (Connie), Mark (Val), Marty (Lori), Mary (Jim); grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessi), Jenny (Mark), Jennifer, Selena (Devin), Jimmy, Macie (Zach), Payton and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Ava, Halle, Mia, Micah, Malayni and Jennings; and numerous nephews and nieces who will carry on Jerry’s legacy.
Many thanks to the caring staff at St. Vincent Healthcare and Stillwater Hospice. Jerry was a generous supporter of Billings Catholic Schools. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Billings Catholic Schools (BCS) Foundation at PO Box 31158, Billings, MT 59107.
Dahl Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Vigil service is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life. A private burial will occur at a later date.
