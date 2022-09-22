Gerald "Jerry" Sternad peacefully passed away within full view of the Stillwater River and its majestic mountains on his beloved Beehive Ranch September 13.

His last summer found him busy doing what he loved most, fixing fence, chasing stray cattle on his modern mechanical steed, helping neighbors, and battling nature in the dramatic flood of 2022. Jerry was a stoic cowboy who spoke little but listened much, especially to family and friends.

He was a shrewd card player and an even shrewder negotiator because he thoroughly enjoyed the game of life. It would be no surprise to learn of Jerry haggling with St. Peter over a piece of paradise in heaven. The cowboy's curmudgeon laughter and practical jokes will be sorely missed by family and friends. Jerry was born on August 7, 1935, in Pine Creek, SD to Dorothy and Emery Sternad. He has four sisters: Betty Stewart, Bonnie Clark, Beverly Christofferson, and Brenda Price (deceased); and brother Tom Sternad.

Jerry attended Faith, SD high school until he was recruited by Deadwood High to play on their football team as a full back. He married Joan Dimick in 1955 in Spearfish, SD but divorced in 1979. They had four children: Janey, spouse Mike Kennedy, Jay and spouse Nicole Sternad, Jeff and spouse Connie Sternad, and Jewel and spouse Jonna Sternad. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed his eight grandchildren plus four great-grandchildren.

Join us at Nye Community Church for a celebration of Jerry's life on October 29, Saturday at 2:00 PM. A reception at the Sternad ranch at 1457 Stillwater River Road, Nye, MT to follow ceremony.

For complete obituary go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com