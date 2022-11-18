 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Ferrell

Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Ferrell

Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Ferrell, age 76, of Billings, MT, formerly of Petersburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9.

Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Adren Newton "Slim" Ferrell, and mother, Marian Breeden Ferrell, his sister, Janice Ferrell Whitley, and her husband, Henry "Bubba" Whitley, as well as his in laws, Earl, and Kay Fake. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Ferrell, daughter, Rebecca "Becky" McAllister, son, Michael "Mickey" Ferrell, daughter-in-law, Dawn Ferrell, granddaughter, Catalina "Lina" Ferrell, and grandson, Jameson "Jamie" Ferrell. Jerry is also survived by a niece, Sarah Whitley, her partner, Sarah Sunde, and their children, Bennett, Emerson, and Caroline as well as a brother-in-law, Steve Fake, and his children Brenda Fake, Brian Fake, and Pam Stevens.

Jerry's family is hosting a "Celebration of Life" event on Saturday, December 3, at the Billings Elks Lodge – 934 Lewis Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered at PO Box 50902 Billings, Montana 59105. Memorial Donations can be made in Jerry's name to: Billings Family YMCA, or Laurel Golf Club for youth golfing opportunities.

