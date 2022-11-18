Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Ferrell

Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Adren Newton "Slim" Ferrell, and mother, Marian Breeden Ferrell, his sister, Janice Ferrell Whitley, and her husband, Henry "Bubba" Whitley, as well as his in laws, Earl, and Kay Fake. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Ferrell, daughter, Rebecca "Becky" McAllister, son, Michael "Mickey" Ferrell, daughter-in-law, Dawn Ferrell, granddaughter, Catalina "Lina" Ferrell, and grandson, Jameson "Jamie" Ferrell. Jerry is also survived by a niece, Sarah Whitley, her partner, Sarah Sunde, and their children, Bennett, Emerson, and Caroline as well as a brother-in-law, Steve Fake, and his children Brenda Fake, Brian Fake, and Pam Stevens.