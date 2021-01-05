 Skip to main content
Gerald Ray Knaub
Gerald Ray Knaub

Gerald Ray Knaub, 76, of Billings died Jan. 3, 2021 in Billings. He was born July 28 1944 to Henry and Marie (Hein) Knaub. Jerry grew-up and attended school in Joliet.

In 1978 he married Susan Rogers. Jerry enjoyed woodworking and watching sports.

Gerald is survived by his bother, sister, wife, four children, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren.

Funeral will be held at 10:30 Friday Jan. 8, 2021 at Rock Church. For the full Obituary and on-line condolences for the family please visit remingtonfuneralchapel.com

