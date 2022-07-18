Geraldine Annette Gunlickson Dalbec

Jeri Dalbec, of Miles City, Montana, passed away early Saturday, July 9th at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings due to medical complications.

Born on August 24, 1936, Jeri, a lifelong Montana resident, was 85 years old at the time of herdeath. She was raised by her loving parents Gerald and Alberta Gunlickson in the small highline town of Santa Rita, just on the outskirts of Cut Bank. In 1952 the family moved to Billings.

After graduating from Billings Senior High School in 1954, Jeri took on numerous employment opportunities. From the Yellowstone County Treasurer's Office to oil and gas companies inShelby and Billings, she had a prolific professional life. Jeri's final, and most rewarding occupation, involved helping people find employment through the Montana Job Service in Miles City.

After retiring in 2004, Jeri involved herself in many different hobbies and pursuits. Near the topof that list was that of a bargain hunter extraordinaire in which she searched out many hiddengems. Jeri never found a castaway ball of yarn that she didn't knit into something special for oneof her many friends or family members. People that knew Jeri found her to be a voracious reader and researcher. Many times, Jeri used this talent to help a friend or family member find asolution to an existing obstacle that was complicating their lives. These are just a couple of thepassions and interests that Jeri was engaged in throughout her golden years.

One could not describe this exceptional woman without sharing with others her true nature as ahuman being. She was an extremely kind and generous person that exuded goodness andpositivity with an unrivaled sense of compassion.

Finally, through social media, Jeri stayed in close contact with her lifelong friends and family members. She became close with so many good people from all walks of life, and all corners of the globe. There wasn't a soul on earth that didn't love Jeri as they grew to know her!

Jeri Dalbec is survived by her loving husband Joe Dalbec with whom she shared 57 beautiful years. She is cherished by her children, Kim Claassen, Rich Pacot and his wife Suzanne, Tim Dalbec and his wife Liz, and Shannon Dalbec. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Stephanie Leventes, Bobby and Julia Dalbec, and Richard Dalbec. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Jeanne Vladic of Hardin, and Arlene Landes of San Jose, California . Additionally, she was so proud of all of her great-grandchildren, and every beloved niece and nephew and their children.

Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Madonna Hurd, her son in law Steve Claassen, and her grandson John Claassen.

She will be missed by all who knew her

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Montana Hope Project.