 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Geraldine Dalbec

  • 0

Geraldine Dalbec, 85, of Miles City, passed away on July 9. Cremation has taken place, full obit will be submitted at a later date. Services are provided by Dahl Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News